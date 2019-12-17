Corporator Pannala Kavya Reddy inspects pipeline works at Kukatpally Y Junction

Kukatpally: Balaji Nagar Corporator Pannala Kavya Reddy inspected drainage pipeline work at Kukatpally Y Junction on Monday.

She directed officials concerned to complete the work in time without compromising on quality. She also asked them to ensure people do not face hardships during execution of the work. BJP leaders Raji Reddy, Tirupathi, Devi, Srinivas, Shiva, Chinna, Saraswathi and others were present.