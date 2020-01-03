Trending :
Corporator Shanthi visits Basthi Dawakhana in Nacharam

Corporator Shanthi said steps are being taken up to provide basic amenities at Basthi Dawakhana in the division. She visited the Dawakhana on

Nacharam: Corporator Shanthi said steps are being taken up to provide basic amenities at Basthi Dawakhana in the division. She visited the Dawakhana on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shanthi said, "No doctor was here during my previous visit. But now a new doctor has been appointed recently." She added that the Telangana government is working for poor people and everyone should utilise the facilities given by the Government.

Sai Gen Sekhar, Katta Buchanna, Chandra Shekhar, Venkatesh, Hariprasad and others were present.

