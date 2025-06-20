Countdown festival of Yoga Day to be a grand affair in Hyd today

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced that International Yoga Day on June 21 will be celebrated grandly. To celebrate Yoga Day, a countdown festival will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad 24 hours before the IYD-2025, on June 20.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the preparations at the LB Stadium on Thursday, he mentioned that prominent yoga organizations, educational institutions, and social organizations will participate in these celebrations. The chief guests for the event include Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Srinivasa Verma, and several Members of Parliament such as Dr. K. Lakshman, Krishnaiah, Etala Rajender, DK Aruna, Raghunandan Rao, as well as other legislators and members of the Legislative Council.

“Yoga contributes to both physical and mental well-being. Healthy individuals can better serve society and the country. For India to evolve into a developed nation by 2047, every person must be healthy. This way, we can achieve our goal of a developed India,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with lakhs of people expected to join.