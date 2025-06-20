Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Countdown festival of Yoga Day to be a grand affair in Hyd today
Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced that International Yoga Day on June 21 will be celebrated grandly. To celebrate Yoga Day, a countdown...
Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced that International Yoga Day on June 21 will be celebrated grandly. To celebrate Yoga Day, a countdown festival will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad 24 hours before the IYD-2025, on June 20.
Speaking to the media after inspecting the preparations at the LB Stadium on Thursday, he mentioned that prominent yoga organizations, educational institutions, and social organizations will participate in these celebrations. The chief guests for the event include Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Srinivasa Verma, and several Members of Parliament such as Dr. K. Lakshman, Krishnaiah, Etala Rajender, DK Aruna, Raghunandan Rao, as well as other legislators and members of the Legislative Council.
“Yoga contributes to both physical and mental well-being. Healthy individuals can better serve society and the country. For India to evolve into a developed nation by 2047, every person must be healthy. This way, we can achieve our goal of a developed India,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with lakhs of people expected to join.