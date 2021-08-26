Court directs Telangana govt, Centre & ASI to furnish status reports within 4 weeks

Hyderabad: The State High Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Wednesday, directed the Secretary, Ministry of Archaeology and Museums, New Delhi, Superintending Archaeologist, Hyderabad, Director of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Telangana and the Director, Department of Heritage, Hyderabad to file their status reports within four weeks on the efforts made by them to lay down milestones for completing the conservation and management plan within the time frame recommended by the World Heritage Committee declaring the Ramappa Temple located in Mulugu district as UNESCO's World Heritage Site.

Further, the Chief Justice Bench directed them to place on record, the decisions taken regarding Ramappa Temple, along with the milestones indicating the manner in which, the recommendations made by the World Heritage committee, are going to be implemented by both the Central and the State governments.

Moreover, Chief Justice Hima Kohli cautioned the Telangana government to be very cautious and vigilant on the escalation of the land rates in and around Ramappa Temple in view of the unique recognition it has got now.

Harender Prasad, Special GP attached to the office of the Advocate General, Telangana, was directed to communicate the above to the government for future protection of the Temple.

The hearing was adjourned to 29-9-2021.