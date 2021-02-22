COVID-19 pandemic strengthened Hyderabad's role as world's vaccine capital: KTR

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday lauded the contribution of Bharat Biotech which developed Covaxin to fight against coronavirus.



"COVID-19 pandemic strengthened Hyderabad's role as vaccine capital of the world thanks to the efforts of Biological E, Indian Immunologicals and others in developing the vaccine," the minister said launching the 18th edition of BioAsia.

He said that Dr Reddy's and Hetero Pharma are also added to the global supply by manufacturing and distributing Russian vaccine Sputnik. Also, the aurobindo pharma is developing a world-class vaccine manufacturing facility with a capacity of 450 million doses, the minister added.

"The government would work to strengthen the pharma industry in Hyderabad and would also establish a bio-pharma scale up facility 'B-Hub' at Genome valley," KTR said adding that B-Hub will help Telangana and India in accelerating the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector.

He hoped that the state would emerge as the biopharmaceutical capital of India.