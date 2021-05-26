CP Anjani Kumar Says, E-Passes Are Issued To 20,000 People

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar said the lockdown is being implemented efficiently with the cooperation among all the people in the state. He told the media on Wednesday that the police officers are working even in critical situations. He said that every day the CM KCR is reviewing the lockdown situation. He also said Police officers are setting up check posts and reviewing the situation 24 hours a day.

He doled out, "The E-passes have been issued to 20,000 people. People should come out only if necessary. The government imposed a lockdown to prevent the Covid-19 spread. People should also cooperate with the police and follow the lockdown rules. People are allowed only from 6 am to 10 am and said not to come out and cause trouble for small reasons. Some people are misusing e-passes. We are seizing vehicles if e-passes are used unnecessarily. Inspections are being carried out at check posts under 3 Commissionerates. There is a police team in each zone. We will take strict action if injections are sold on the black market. He also said, if anyone finds selling injections on the black market, they should call 100."

He also said 94.5 percent of police officers are vaccinated. He said every highway is under the supervision of a senior police officer. Patients coming to Hyderabad from other states are allowed. Ambulances are not being stopped. We are following the orders of the Telangana government. CP Anjani Kumar said that the safety and health of the people are important and that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the rules.