CPI accuses NDA government of promoting fascism

Hyderabad: CPI national Secretary K Narayana has said that a second-time landslide victory for the BJP-RSS led the NDA forces has tightened the grip of fascism over the subcontinent. " This variant of fascism, however, should not be wholly equated with the fascism we have experienced in Italy, Germany, Spain or China. It is a fascism of Indian type where a union is fostered between regressive ideologies emerging from backward forces of production and imperialism-backed speculative capital of lumpen nature, he said while addressing the 19th Congress of Forward Block in the city.

The CPI leader said that the NDA government with Narendra Modi at its helm has been championing this fascist creed since assuming office after the debacle of the second UPA government. Today, the Modi government has totally bogged down before the directives of the corporates and crony capitalists like the Reliance and the Adani Group.

He alleged that the centre was selling off all profitable public enterprises for a mess of pottage and thereby breaking down the backbone of the national economy. " Seems, the Modi-Shah nexus has already taken the decision of compromising with the nation's independence by leasing out the economic sovereignty of the country to corporate and multinationals," he added. Narayana said that the BJP-led NDA government was proceeding in a slow but steady pace to establish its totalitarian rule all over the country. In this hegemonic endeavour it is not only applying force but also a very organised propaganda in the mediawhich they have already purchased.