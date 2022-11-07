CPI hails bypoll verdict, says it's a slap for BJP

Hyderabad: The Left parties hailed the Munugodu verdict and stated that the victory was a slap on the face of the BJP and its candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for their opportunistic politics.

CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao said the TRS victory would help in uniting all the anti-BJP forces on to a single platform.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Rao said the Munugodu bypoll verdict had stressed on the need for putting up a united fight by left parties, secular and democratic forces against the BJP.

He charged that the BJP had hatched all the conspiracies to poach a few TRS MLAs and topple the democratically elected TRS government.

"Going by the Munugodu win, the BJP will lose the sitting MPs and MLAs in the next elections to be held in Telangana" Rao said.

CPI National Committee member Palla Venkat Reddy said despite the false campaign that CPI workers were casting their votes either to Congress or the BJP parties, the party workers had polled their votes in favour of TRS, as decided by the party before the elections.

CPM State Secretary T Veerabhadram said the BJP had desperately tried to send a message that it was the only alternative party to TRS in Telangana and hatched all possible conspiracies to win the Munugodu bypoll.

Telangana was a land where Communists had fought against the Nizam rule and warned that the saffron party's tricks would not be successful in the State, he said.