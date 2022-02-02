CPI says middle class 'completely disappointed'

Hyderabad: National CPI secretary Dr K Narayana on Tuesday slammed the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. He said the budget was aimed at pleasing the corporate companies; it completely disappointed the middle class people.

Stating that the minister presented the budget without any "exaggeration," he mocked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thundered the treasury benches even though there was nothing to praise about the budget.

Narayana said the party was disappointed at the lack of allocations to education and health sectors , which suffered a lot due to Covid.. He said the Centre had cheated the employees, who thought they would get more income-tax slabs.

"Even a person earning an income of Rs.20,000 a month would have to pay five per cent income-tax." He alleged that Modi had allocated more funds to his home State Gujarat instead of caring for the country.