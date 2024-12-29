CPI to hold public meeting tomorrow

Hyderabad: CPI leaders on Saturday said a huge public meeting would be held at Nalgonda on December 30 to mark commencement of the centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

They also said CPI national general secretary D Raja, former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, CPI State secretary and the party MLA Koonamneni Sambasiva Rao will be the main speakers for the inaugural function.

CPI national secretary Syed Azeez Pasha, party national executive member Chada Venkatreddy, national council member Palla Venkatreddy, State secretariat members E T Narasimha and M Sudhakaran were present. Earlier in the day, the CPI leaders expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and noted film director Shyam Benegal and offered their deepest condolences to their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Chada Venkatreddy said not only did 4,000 Communist warriors come together in the armed struggle of the Telangana peasants, which was the focal point of the united Nalgonda district to put an end to the anarchic rule of the Nizam, but also many great leaders like Raavi Narayana Reddy, Dharmabiksham, Arutla Ramachandra Reddy, Arutla Kamaladevi participated in the armed struggle.

“In these 100 years since the formation of the CPI, there have been many struggles aimed at a society without gaps. The CPI, which has completed 99 years in its history , has made immense contributions to the development of the country and the state by organizing many struggles aimed at a

society that is free from independence to post-independence,” he said, adding every village and household in Telangana State would be re-integrated with the CPI slogan to make it more accessible to the people belonging to the oppressed and marginalised sections of the society.

CPI national secretary Syed Aziz Pasha said their party was saddened with the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh and added that the party was extending its deepest condolences to the family members of Manmohan Singh and noted film director Shyam Benegal. “It is regrettable that the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who rendered immense service to the nation, were being performed at Bodh Ghat and it is regrettable that the Central government did not give him due place after his death,” he said.