Cricket fans complains of poor arrangements at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: The cricket fans who were seen enjoying the test cricket match between India and England, the lack of proper amenities in the Uppal stadium have left many visitors in frustration, due the dirty toilets at the stadium.

Lack of proper facilities at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been a major concern, as it was witnessed with poor amenities each time during the cricket matches. This time the Uppal stadium was seen with dirty toilets where the dirt water gushed out and was spread on the floor. Moreover, the wash basins were also flooded with water.

The spectators who were at the stadium expressed their displeasure over poor arrangements for the viewers at the venue on social media. Several complaints were poured on social media platforms including complaints of issues reaching the venue, water bottles, suntan lotions being confiscated, toilets and washrooms with defective flush systems. Moreover, a video was uploaded by a fan of a dirty toilet at the Stadium.

In the video, muddy water could be seen stagnant on the floor of the toilet in the stadium. “England fans in Hyderabad – how has your morning been many issues getting into the ground and with security? Hearing lots of people having water/suntan lotion confiscated on entry,” posted UK journalist Chris Stokes on X.

Sharing his ordeal, the fan stated that sun tan lotions, England flags and water bottles were confiscated by the security at the gate, adding that everything was ‘extremely dirty’.

“Sun cream, water and flag taken by security/police on the gates. Then not selling any bottled water or sun cream in the ground. Everything is extremely dirty too. Lovely toilets to boot. Can’t wait to come back for more tomorrow,” shared another fan, Benstarts, on X.

Several Indian fans came out in support of the team, England fans stating that such was the pathetic condition of stadiums, adding that several in the country ‘lack civic sense, hygiene sense’ adding that faculties take consumers for granted. “Most of the toilets didn’t flush, only one of the three basins worked, and the other was clogged with water and all kinds of things. The washroom resembled a mini swimming pool,” Ridhika, posted on X.

This incident raises questions over the arrangements made by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, and the BCCI for fans at an international match hosted by the country.