CRIS recovers data lost in fire at Kolkata rail booking centre

Secunderabad: The Centre for Railway Information Systems, the IT wing Indian Railways at Secunderabad, rescued and recovered the data lost in the fire accident on March 8.

The department is now working in disaster recovery of general ticketing. According to railway officials, following the recent fire accident that broke out at New Koilaghat building at Kolkata on March 8, the CRIS jumped into action and recovered all the data. The building had a computerised ticket booking centre of the Indian Railways on the ground floor. This incident hampered all the passenger utility applications namely passenger reserved ticketing (PRS) and unreserved ticketing.

Ravi Padi, Regional General Manager/ CRIS Secunderabad, said, "We have never faced such a situation since the Centre for Railway Information Systems. Due to the sudden power cut, all services came to a halt, as this centre used to cater to the data of six zones that includes South Central Railway, East Coast Railway, North Eastern Railway , Eastern Railway and East Central Railway, CRIS team of Secunderabad has taken utmost care of critical data, diligently evaluated best options and recovered most transaction on the Disaster Recovery Systems, at Secunderabad data centre."

All services were restored and normalised ticketing for 1100+ terminals connected across 15 eastern and north-eastern states/ union territories. During these four days Railways services and revenues were not affected as CRIS Secunderabad team has provided commendable support to public utility railway ticketing services.