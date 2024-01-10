CS confers with officials for Wings India 2024 event arrangements

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a coordination meeting with senior officials of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, FICCI and officials of the State government and took stock of the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of Wings India 2024 event scheduled to be held at Begumpet airport from January 18 to 21.

Chief Secretary said as the event is being conducted on a bigger scale this year with display of some new generation aircraft of various manufacturers, allied Aviation services, auxiliary units, industries and tourism sectors along with participation of high level dignitaries from various countries and other States governments are expected critical planning is required for making elaborate arrangements and emphasized on some key areas like parking arrangements and ensuring seamless traffic movement during the event.

The CS instructed the Police to identify alternative sights for parking as it is estimated that over one lakh persons will be coming during the last two days. She also directed the GHMC to take proper sanitation measures and ensure that the garbage collection is scaled up during the event. Necessary advisories should also be issued to the general public in the vicinity to avoid throwing garbage on the roads. They should also be advised not to fly kites around airport area from January 16 for two days prior to the event as it could be hindrance to international aircraft coming for display during the event.

AsangbaChubaAo, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the biennial event provides good opportunity for the State government to showcase its developmental activities Events related to travel, tourism, startups, skill development apart from career and job opportunities in the aviation sector will also be held as part of the Wings India 2024 event, he added.

Principal Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross, Director FICCI Manoj, Director Aviation Bharat Reddy, Begumpet Airport Director P K Hajari and other senior officials attended the

meeting.