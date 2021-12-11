Customs officials seize gold from 4 Sudan nationals rectum at Hyderabad airport

Four Sudan passengers from Dubai who arrived at the Hyderabad airport tried to smuggle the 7 kg of gold by concealing it their rectum. However, during the check, the officials found suspicious on their body and intercepted the four passengers including two women.



The passengers were subjected to undergo a complete scan when the officials found gold bars and gold in paste form concealed inside their rectum. " The gold seized is found to be of 7.3 kg and is valued at Rs 3.6 crore," the officials said .



The gold has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation was in progress. The passengers were arrested and are being questioned.