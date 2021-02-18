Customs officials seize Rs 69 lakh gold from passenger at Hyderabad airport

The customs officials on Thursday seized 1.4 kg of gold from two passengers who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from Dubai.



The passengers who arrived from FlyDubai FZ-8779 concealed the gold in the waistband under their jeans pants. The officials who grew suspicious of passengers, questioned them and later found that they had concealed the gold. They recovered 1.4 kg of gold paste from the passengers which is estimated to be worth Rs 69.6 lakh.

The customs officials arrested them and handed them over to the airport police for further action.