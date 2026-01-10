Customs seize Rs 12.95 cr hydroponic ganja at airport

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has seized 12.95 kg of hydroponic ganja. The high-grade contraband is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 12.95 crore in the illicit market.

According to officials, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence and meticulous passenger profiling. A dedicated team of officers intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived from Bangkok via Air Asia flight FD 118 at 11:12 pm on Thursday, 8 January 2026.

Upon a thorough examination of the passenger’s checked-in baggage, officers discovered 13 air-tight sealed plastic covers. These packets contained a greenish, lumpy substance which field tests confirmed as high-grade hydroponic ganja. This potent variety of cannabis is cultivated in nutrient-rich water solutions without soil and is known for its significantly higher THC content compared to traditional varieties.

The passenger was immediately arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and has been remanded to judicial custody. Customs authorities have stated that further investigations are currently in progress to trace the wider network of conspirators and intended recipients involved in this smuggling attempt.