Cyber criminals target senior police officer with fake FB accounts

Hyderabad: Cyber criminals, engaged in fraudulent activities, are on the rise. A senior police officer, ACB DG, has been identified as the victim of fake Facebook accounts created by these criminals under the name of CV Anand.

The perpetrators behind these two fraudulent Facebook accounts not only solicit money but also send inappropriate messages. In response, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police has promptly registered a case against the fake accounts and initiated an investigation. The authorities are in the process of identifying the culprits based on their IP addresses.

Officials are urging the public to exercise vigilance against such fraudulent accounts. They emphasize the importance of promptly reporting fake accounts to the cybercrime police as soon as their existence is discovered.

It may be mentioned that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's social media account was hacked recently. Additionally, hackers targeted the social media accounts of Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha and MLC Kavitha. Authorities are actively addressing these incidents to ensure the safety and security of online platforms.