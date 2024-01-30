Live
- Fidelity further marks down Meesho valuation to $3.5 bn
- Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in cipher case
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
- On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, National leaders pay respects to Bapu
- CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling
- Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
Just In
Cyber criminals target senior police officer with fake FB accounts
Hyderabad: Cyber criminals, engaged in fraudulent activities, are on the rise. A senior police officer, ACB DG, has been identified as the victim of...
Hyderabad: Cyber criminals, engaged in fraudulent activities, are on the rise. A senior police officer, ACB DG, has been identified as the victim of fake Facebook accounts created by these criminals under the name of CV Anand.
The perpetrators behind these two fraudulent Facebook accounts not only solicit money but also send inappropriate messages. In response, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police has promptly registered a case against the fake accounts and initiated an investigation. The authorities are in the process of identifying the culprits based on their IP addresses.
Officials are urging the public to exercise vigilance against such fraudulent accounts. They emphasize the importance of promptly reporting fake accounts to the cybercrime police as soon as their existence is discovered.
It may be mentioned that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's social media account was hacked recently. Additionally, hackers targeted the social media accounts of Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha and MLC Kavitha. Authorities are actively addressing these incidents to ensure the safety and security of online platforms.