Cyberabad cops haul up 349 tipsy drivers in a single day

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) apprehended over 349 people for drunk driving in a single day.

According to CTP officials, this operation was carried out on June 15 from 6:30 pm until 2:00 am on June 16 at various locations across the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. Madhapur had the highest number of offenders, with 74 people caught for drunk driving. A total of 253 two-wheelers, 16 three-wheelers, 74 four-wheelers, and six heavy vehicle drivers were caught during the DUI checks.

The Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic, D Joel Davis, said, “Drunk driving and unauthorised driving have been major causes of road crashes and fatalities in Cyberabad. We have been taking stringent legal action against such violators.” In light of the increasing number of road accidents due to drunk driving, the police have begun to act strictly against such drivers.

Those who cause fatal accidents, particularly under the influence of alcohol, are being charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code, which can result in imprisonment of up to 10 years. Additionally, people who knowingly allow or accompany drunk drivers are also being prosecuted for abetting the crimes, he added.