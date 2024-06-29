Cyberabad cops hold meeting with IT cos for beating traffic woes

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in collaboration with NASSCOM and Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP), organised a cluster meeting with IT/ITES companies on discussing effective strategies for reducing traffic congestion in the bustling IT corridor. The meeting was chaired by D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic Cyberabad. During the meeting, Joel Davis along with officers from Cyberabad Traffic Police and SCSC outlined initiatives aimed at improving traffic flow in the IT hub. They emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and corporate entities to address the growing traffic challenges.

The key points were discussed including staggered work timings, deployment of Traffic Marshals, carpooling, centralised transport system and crisis management drills. The collaborative efforts between the Cyberabad Traffic Police, SCSC, and IT/ITES companies aim to create a more efficient and sustainable traffic system in the IT corridor. By implementing these strategies, the goal is to enhance the overall commuting experience for employees and residents alike. To enhance traffic management, the SCSC has provided 50 traffic marshals, Raheja Mind Space has contributed an additional 30, and the Phoenix Group has committed another 20, bringing the total to 100 traffic marshals.