Cyberabad CP orders probe into third degree treatment by cops

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty on Tuesday ordered a probe into the allegation of the policemen using third degree methods to torture a man at KPHB police station.

The victim, Praneeth, had alleged that he was taken to the police station after his wife had complained of domestic violence. “At the police station I was brutally beaten up by the policemen and humiliated. After I became unconscious, I was shifted to a hospital where I was under treatment,” the victim had told the media persons.