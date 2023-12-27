Live
- Man bites off father’s nose
- Khammam: 10-day ‘Praja Palana’ drive from tomorrow
- Veerlapalli seeks expenditure report for Rs 50 crore fund
- Cong will release proof of BRS’ loot soon: Komatireddy
- Five vehicles collide due to foggy condition at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam
- FIR filed against BJP MP Pratap Simha for calling CM Siddaramaiah 'sluggish'
- Karimnagar: Bandi to adopt temple
- AP Congress leaders to attend AICC meeting to discuss on party prospectus in the state
- CPI 99th Formation Day: Call to end Modi regime
- Strive for success of Praja Palana, Ministers tell officials
Just In
Cyberabad CP orders probe into third degree treatment by cops
Highlights
Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty on Tuesday ordered a probe into the allegation of the policemen using third degree methods...
Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty on Tuesday ordered a probe into the allegation of the policemen using third degree methods to torture a man at KPHB police station.
The victim, Praneeth, had alleged that he was taken to the police station after his wife had complained of domestic violence. “At the police station I was brutally beaten up by the policemen and humiliated. After I became unconscious, I was shifted to a hospital where I was under treatment,” the victim had told the media persons.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS