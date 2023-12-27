  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Cyberabad CP orders probe into third degree treatment by cops

Cyberabad CP orders probe into third degree treatment by cops
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty on Tuesday ordered a probe into the allegation of the policemen using third degree methods...

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty on Tuesday ordered a probe into the allegation of the policemen using third degree methods to torture a man at KPHB police station.

The victim, Praneeth, had alleged that he was taken to the police station after his wife had complained of domestic violence. “At the police station I was brutally beaten up by the policemen and humiliated. After I became unconscious, I was shifted to a hospital where I was under treatment,” the victim had told the media persons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X