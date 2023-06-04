Cyberabad CP Stephen inaugurates renovated EOW office

Hyderabad: Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra on Saturday inaugurated a renovated EOW (Economic Offences Wing) office with state-of-art facilities in the commissionerate limits.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said the EOW Wing Centre was opened in July 2018 in Cyberabad police Commissionerate to investigate serious economic offences, chain crimes, unrecognized chit fund frauds and organized financial crimes. He said the EOW centre would be under the supervision of a DCP level officer. The CP said the investigation of the organized economic offences should be completed expeditiously so that the culprits are brought to justice. The CP released documents to raise awareness among the public on the organized economic crimes. He said people would also be made aware with posters, pamphlets and audio at traffic junctions, bus stops and other crowded places.

Cyberabad Traffic Joint CP Narayana Nayak, Shamshabad DCP Narayana Reddy, SHE Teams DCP Nitika Pant, Balanagar DCP T. Srinivasa Rao, Cyberabad Cyber Crimes DCP Ritiraj, Admn DCP Yogesh Gautam, Rajendranagar Additional DCP Rashmi Perumal, EOW DCP Kavitha, Rajendranagar DCP Jagadeeswar Reddy, Medchal DCP Sandeep, Madhapur ADCP Nandyala Narasimha Reddy, EOW Inspector Ravindra Prasad and others were present on the occasion.