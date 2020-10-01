Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar felicitates retired police officers

Ranga Reddy: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar felicitated seven retired police officers on Wednesday.



On the occasion, CP handed over pension papers to officers as a part of welfare activity. He wished them happy retired life. Life of police officers is not easy, the majority of police officers could not spend time with their family. They can spend their quality time only after retirement. He requested them to spend quality time with family members, relatives and friends.

Balanagar Traffic ACP Venugopal, Sanathnagar SI Ashok Reddy, Shadnagar ASI Thavirya, SI in Commissionerate Manik Reddy, Kukatpally ASI Venkat Rao, Lalaiah, and Mohd Rafeeq were among the retired officers.

ADCP Crimes I Kavitha, ADCP Crimes II Indira, ADCP Admin Lavanya NJP, ADCP CAR HQTRS Manikraj, ACP HQTRS laxmi Narayana, Estate Officer ACP Santhosh Kumar were also present.