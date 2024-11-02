Cyberabad EOW police arrest man for selling unauthorised plot

Hyderabad: The Economic Offences Wing Police of Cyberabad arrested a person involved in forgery, cheating, and conspiracy and collecting money from the customers under the guise of selling plots in a fabricated and unauthorised layout at Vattinagulapally village, collecting Rs 1.45 crore.

The police arrested Kancharla Sathish Chandra Gupta, proprietor of Sai Surya Developers, a native of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier he was involved in 11 criminal cases with the same modus operandi. Following a complaint from Pothuganti Gopal Reddy of Nacharam, police registered a case U/S 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, r/w 120 (B) IPC.

According to the police, Sathish worked along with Narender Surana, the managing director of Bhagyanagar Properties Limited. Both hatched a plan and created a fabricated, unauthorised layout in the names of Sai Tulasi Enclave-IV and Shanmukha Nivas on the same land at Vattinagulapally. They made an agreement of sale for a plot for Rs 3.25 crore and collected Rs 1.45 crore as advance in the month of February 2023 from the complainant and escaped without registering the said plot.

The Cyberabad EOW police advised the people to be aware of unauthorised layouts and not become victims of fraudsters or cheaters. “The department is committed to prosecuting the fraudsters and cheaters and ensuring justice to victims,” they stated.