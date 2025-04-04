Cyberabad Police deny lathi-charge on UoH students

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police denied using lathis to control the protests by students at the University of Hyderabad on April 2. In videos that surfaced from the teachers’ march against the deforestation at the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land, the police officials are seen using force as the agitation escalates.

According to Cyberabad police’s statement, it was informed that there was no lathi charge on students. “A few persons in the group of protesting students pushed away both men and women.

Police personnel on duty tried to snatch away the holding rope. Bare minimum force had to be used to get back the rope and to send away the persons who were trying to push the Police, which was very clear from the videos that are available,” the statement said.

The protest march was organised by teachers at the UoH amid the ongoing dispute over the proposed auction of the 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli. Protesters say that the government’s plan to auction the land will adversely impact the environment in the vicinity of the university.