Cyberabad Police Issue Key Safety Tips Ahead of Dasara Holidays to Prevent Thefts

As the Dasara holidays approach, the Cyberabad Police are urging citizens to take proactive measures to secure their homes and valuables against potential thefts. With many residents planning to travel during this festive season, the police have outlined essential safety tips to help ensure the security of homes and properties.

Authorities recommend that residents secure their valuables, including gold, silver, jewelry, and cash, either in bank lockers or safe locations within their homes. Installing security alarms and motion sensors before leaving can also significantly enhance home security. A central locking system is highly encouraged for an added layer of protection.

Residents are advised to notify their local police station of their absence while traveling, enabling law enforcement to keep a watchful eye on unoccupied residences. The police have stressed the importance of reporting any suspicious individuals or activities in the neighborhood by calling the nearest police station or dialing 100.

For vehicle security, the police recommend parking within the premises and diligently locking two-wheelers. Using wheel chains is advised for additional security. They also emphasize the importance of hiring only trusted watchmen as security guards and maintaining a watchful eye on CCTV camera feeds through online access.

To create the illusion of occupancy while away, the Cyberabad Police suggest leaving a few lights on inside and outside the home. Residents should also ensure there's no accumulation of garbage, newspapers, or milk packets outside their homes, as this can be a telltale sign of an unoccupied dwelling. Additionally, even when the main door is secured, using curtains to obscure visibility of the lock is recommended.

Informing trusted neighbors about one’s absence and requesting them to monitor the property is also a crucial step. The police advise against leaving keys for cupboards and safes in common areas, instead suggesting that they be stored in hidden and secure spots.

Moreover, individuals are cautioned to exercise vigilance when adorned with gold jewelry during outings, and to refrain from sharing travel plans or absence details on social media, which can attract unwanted attention from potential thieves.

Residents are encouraged to form voluntary safety committees within their communities to bolster neighborhood vigilance and crime prevention.

For immediate assistance or to report suspicious activities, citizens can contact the Cyberabad Police Control Room at 9490617100, or reach out via WhatsApp at 9490617444. As the festive season begins, the Cyberabad Police urge everyone to prioritize safety to ensure a joyous holiday period without the worry of theft.