Cyberabad police issue traffic advisory for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: In order to ensure free flow of traffic on the roads in and around the immersion locations, the Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Immersion of Ganesh Idols at various tanks/lakes in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

According to police, IDL Tank Road will be closed for all vehicles except Ganesh procession vehicles from the IDL Entrance to Rainbow Vista. Traffic coming from Kukatpally Y Junction towards Madhapur via IDL Tank Road will be diverted at the IDL Tank Entrance towards JNTU, Forum Mall, and then to Hitech City, Madhapur. From Hitech City and Madhapur towards Kukatpally Y Junction will be diverted via 4th Phase KPHB Road No 1, Remedy Hospital U-turn, to Kukatpally Y-Junction.

The motorists coming from Gandimaisamma and Pragathi Nagar towards JNTU will be diverted at Pragathi Nagar via Nizampet Village, 191 Sy No. Colony Road, and Nizampet Road to JNTU. From JNTU towards Pragathi Nagar Colony will be diverted at Sreenivasa Steel (Tulasinagar) via Konaseema Hotel Road, Kolan Raghava Reddy Gardens, Nizampet Village, and then to Pragathi Nagar.

Heavy vehicles coming from Patancheruvu will be diverted at BHEL Junction via Tara Nagar Market, Tellapur, and Gopanpally. From Gandimaisamma X Road towards Balanagar will be diverted at Bahadurpally Junction. They should take a left turn towards Dulapally Village Junction, proceed via JETL (Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Limited), and continue on to Balanagar. And from Balanagar towards Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Suraram Junction. They should take a left turn towards Suraram Village, continue via Bowrampet Junction (Snake Park), and proceed to Gandimaisamma Junction.

The road from Budwel Extension to Himayat Sagar tollgate will be closed for general traffic. Traffic from Gachibowli towards Aramghar, Durganagar, Chandrayangutta, LB Nagar from Exit-17 (NIRD–PDP) - take right turn at Exit-17 - Himayathsagar Road - Chennamma Hotel - HUDA Colony - Simplex - Sathamrai - Gaganpahad - OKR Under Bridge (right turn) - Kattedan - Durganagar - proceed towards Chandrayangutta.

Traffic from LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta towards Gachibowli from Aramghar Underpass–PDP, go straight at Durganagar - Kattedan - OKR (left turn) - Gaganpahad - Sathamrai - Simplex - right turn in front of Shamshabad Vegetable Market - Kothwalguda Bridge (right turn) - HUDA Colony - Chennamma Hotel - Himayathsagar Bund Road - Exit-17 (left turn) - proceed towards Gachibowli.

Motorist from Gachibowli towards Aramghar, Durganagar, Chandrayangutta, LB Nagar via ORR from Exit-17, commuters are advised to take Exit-16 - Shamshabad - Sathamrai - Gaganpahad - OKR Under Bridge (right turn) - Kattedan - Durganagar - proceed towards Chandrayangutta / L.B. Nagar.

Police requested the citizens to consider the Traffic advisory and plan accordingly and are requested to co-operate with Traffic Police in ensuring free flow of traffic.