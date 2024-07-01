Cyberabad police revs up crackdown on tipsy driving; 1,000 cases booked

Hyderabad: Continuing its drive against the drunk driving, Cyberabad Traffic Police stepped up the enforcement and led a large-scale drunk and driving test in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) apprehended over 996 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol, especially during weekends. The special drive aimed at curbing drunk driving, particularly in the IT corridor.

With the increase in alcohol-impairment related crashes in Cyberabad limits, the traffic police led an enforcement drive against intoxicated drivers in various locations under Commissionerate limits, and on Saturday night, police apprehended 262 offenders. For the last three weeks, police have nabbed a total of 996 offenders including 385 and 349 offenders in a drive held in the previous weekends.

According to Cyberabad traffic police, cops on Saturday had organised a special large-scale drive by deputing 28 teams to keep a check on drunk driving. “We regularly conduct drunk driving tests and increase such checks during the weekends. But this special drive is not an everyday occurrence and we do this only once in a while due to issues in logistics,” said a senior police officer.

On Saturday night, which was the third consecutive weekend, the police conducted a test. During the drive, of total 262 persons – 191 two-wheeler drivers, 11 three-wheeler drivers, 56 four-wheeler drivers, and four heavy vehicle drivers were caught. Police said 12 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 300 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All those caught will be produced before the court.

On June 23, as many as 385 motorists were held for driving under the influence of alcohol. The police detained the drivers of 292 two-wheelers, 80 cars, 11 auto-rickshaws, and two heavy vehicles. And on June 17, over 349 people were caught, which was conducted from 6:30 pm till 2 am at various locations across the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Police said a total of 253 two-wheelers, 16 three-wheelers, 74 four-wheelers, and 6 heavy vehicle drivers were caught during the checks. Madhapur had the highest number of offenders caught for drunk driving.

Police found that the drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police have booked cases against them for drunk driving, it is the law and order police who would have to follow up and find where these people bought their liquor. If anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and sent to jail under Section 304 Part 2 IPC (July 1, 2024, onwards Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), for which the maximum punishment is 10 years of jail and a fine, said a police officer.