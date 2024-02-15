Cyberabad police, SCSC learn of issues facing BFSI sector companies

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty and Ramesh Kaza, Secretary General of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), held an interactive session with the CEOs of 20 large Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) organisations in Cyberabad on Wednesday.

The objective of this meeting is to get feedback from the industry on how SCSC has been performing and what initiatives are to be reviewed, stopped, or given a pause. Any new initiatives and suggestions can be taken up, and the Cyberabad police along with the SCSC, can take up more initiatives to benefit the IT industry so that more companies can set up base in Hyderabad and existing companies can further grow in the city. During the meeting, some of the suggestions came from the industry that the police should release clear guidelines on carpooling, as this would definitely reduce the congestion on roads and allow many individual users to get into carpooling as a concept.

The organisations have been urged to nominate their information security professionals to the CISO Council or participate in COE. The commissioner said that the COE can accommodate larger numbers after the expanded capacity of the Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety (TSPCC). The industry representatives requested that the Cyberabad police look into the growing cybercrimes, and they said they would lend their hands wherever necessary to spread awareness, and they were willing to partner with the department and SCSC. The department welcomed the move and said they would work closely with them.