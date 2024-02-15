Live
- Allu Arjun off to Berlin for a special reason
- Gudivada Amarnath inaugurates AP MSME One Website
- Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hold meetings with two Godavari district leaders at Mangalagiri
- Apple Vision Pro Faces Backlash: Users Seek Refunds Despite High Praise
- AP govt. to honour Village volunteers from today, increases cash prizes
- Dept of Journalism and Mass Communication, OU, to host national-level short film festival
- Hyderabad: City police auctions 1,640 vehicles
- M.V.V. Satyanarayana lays foundation stones for various development projects in the 13th Ward
- Government's Mission is the Welfare of Farmers, Says AP Deputy CM Kottu
- Vijayawada: Battle-hardened duo gears up for fight in Jaggaiahpet
Just In
Cyberabad police, SCSC learn of issues facing BFSI sector companies
Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty and Ramesh Kaza, Secretary General of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), held...
Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty and Ramesh Kaza, Secretary General of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), held an interactive session with the CEOs of 20 large Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) organisations in Cyberabad on Wednesday.
The objective of this meeting is to get feedback from the industry on how SCSC has been performing and what initiatives are to be reviewed, stopped, or given a pause. Any new initiatives and suggestions can be taken up, and the Cyberabad police along with the SCSC, can take up more initiatives to benefit the IT industry so that more companies can set up base in Hyderabad and existing companies can further grow in the city. During the meeting, some of the suggestions came from the industry that the police should release clear guidelines on carpooling, as this would definitely reduce the congestion on roads and allow many individual users to get into carpooling as a concept.
The organisations have been urged to nominate their information security professionals to the CISO Council or participate in COE. The commissioner said that the COE can accommodate larger numbers after the expanded capacity of the Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety (TSPCC). The industry representatives requested that the Cyberabad police look into the growing cybercrimes, and they said they would lend their hands wherever necessary to spread awareness, and they were willing to partner with the department and SCSC. The department welcomed the move and said they would work closely with them.