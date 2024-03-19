Cyberabad police seek weapon deposits ahead of LS polls

Hyderabad: To ensure public peace and tranquilly ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13, 2024, the Cyberabad police have requested the arms licence holders who reside within the Cyberabad limits deposit their weapons with the relevant police stations or with authorised arms dealers by March 23.

According to the notification released by the Cyberabad police Commissionerate, “In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 21 of the Arms Act 1959, Avinash Mohanty, commissioner of police, Cyberabad, and Licencing Authority, do hereby order to deposit the weapons under intimation to the concerned police stations.”

Failing to comply with the directions will result in action under the appropriate provisions of the law. The weapons so deposited may be taken back by the licence holders on or after June 7, 2024, after the completion of the election process.

Those who seek exemption from the above orders shall apply to the District Arms Screening Committee at the office of the commissioner of police, Cyberabad, at Gachibowli and contact M Ravi Chandra Reddy, Additional DCP (admin), at 9490617206.