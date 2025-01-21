Cyberabad traffic cops urge gig workers to follow road safety rules

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) held a coordination meeting with online food delivery and bike taxi platforms on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Joint CP Traffic D Joel Davis, addressed issues related to traffic violations by delivery personnel operating in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

According to Cyberabad officials, it was observed that delivery gig workers often violate traffic rules to meet tight deadlines, with common offences including riding without helmets, rash driving, wrong-way driving, drunken driving, and unauthorised parking. These violations have led to non-fatal accidents and fatalities involving delivery personnel.

To address these concerns, the Joint CP emphasised the need for delivery platforms to conduct regular road safety sessions for their workers and also assured that Cyberabad traffic police would organise traffic safety training workshops for operators and staff to enhance awareness. During the meeting, key focus areas included monitoring traffic violations, conducting drunk driving (DD) checks, implementing a penalty and reward system, and resolving traffic issues.

Additional recommendations involved the use of GPS-based speed monitoring, AI-enabled violation alerts, and encouraging citizens to report violations through dedicated apps, according to a senior officer from Cyberabad Traffic Police. This initiative aims to create a safer environment, promote discipline among delivery personnel, and enhance their commitment to road safety, he added.