Cyberabad traffic police issues traffic advisory on immersion

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police on Monday issued a traffic advisory on account of Ganesh immersion at various tanks/lakes in Cyberabad police Commissionerate limits from September 26 to 29.

According to Cyderabad police officials, from September 26 to 29 roads will be closed from the IDL Tank entrance to rainbow vista T-Junction for general traffic to facilitate immersion processions.

The vehicles of the visitors /public will not be allowed towards the IDL Tank. Traffic coming from Kukatpally ‘Y’ Junction to Hitech City Madhapur need to take JNTU, Forum Mall road towards Hitech City, Madhapur and traffic coming from Hitech City, Madhapur to Kukatpally ‘Y’ junction via Kaithlapurshall take Rainbow vista-Moosapet road towards Kukatpally ‘Y’ Junction, Balanagar.

Along with this, the vehicles carrying idols from Bowenpally and other colonies of Secunderabad should enter the Hasmathpet tank via Anjaiahnagar and after the immersion of idols, the empty vehicles shall exit towards Old Bowenpally, Mosque Road, and Harijanbasthi lane.

The vehicles carrying the idol will not be allowed on Fathenagar flyover, Hitech City railway station flyover, Forum Mall flyover Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar), Khaithlapur flyover due to safety issues, said a senior officer, Cyberabad police.

The restrictions will be imposed from September 26 at 6:00 am to September 29 till completion of immersion activities in the interest of the general public and the road users. Cyberabad police officials have urged the citizens to contact helpline numbers, 040-23002424 - 8500411111.