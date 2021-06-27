Dalit empowerment scheme: CM KCR to brainstorm with Dalit leaders today





Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar will hold a meeting with all-party leaders to prepare guidelines for the CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday. The Chief Minister invited all Dalit public representatives, Dalit MPs, MLAs and MLCs to participate in the meeting which is likely to last about three hours.

The Chief Minister contacted CPM and CPI party's state secretaries Chada Venkat Reddy, Tammineni Veerabhadram over the phone requesting to send their senior Dalit leaders to the meeting. Opposition parties, including Congress and BJP floor leaders and AIMIM, would participate in the meeting.

KCR asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Officials, and other senior officials from the Government departments to be present in the meeting as the agenda includes a thorough discussion on qualitative development changes that the government proposes to bring in the lives of Dalits.

He said the discussion would be on the measures that need to be taken to empower the Dalits and hoped that all would rise above party affiliations and help the government in preparing the guidelines for the empowerment of this section of people in society.

The government will put forward a proposal to identify eight lakh Dalit families who are below the poverty line and empower them in a phased manner. About Rs 1,000 crore is likely to be allocated for this programme.

The CM made it clear that this scheme will be in addition to the SC sub-plan and it will have separate funds. He further said that collectors should play a pivotal role in empowering the Dalits and every year they should select beneficiaries through a lottery system for a direct cash benefit scheme. He said necessary guidelines for this scheme would be announced soon.