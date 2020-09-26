Damaged footpath welcomes visitors at Tank Bund

Tank Bund: Despite being one of the most prominent tourist places and rapidly developing areas of Hyderabad, TankBund still lags behind in basic road infrastructure. The improper maintenance is visible along the Necklace road, which shows damaged footpath and lack enough footpath space for pedestrians. While there are patches of side-walks and greenery, at many places the footpaths are either broken or completely missing.



"Every year, during the immersion of Ganesh and Goddess Durga idols, the pavements and other facilities on Tank Bund are either removed to facilitate the immersion of idols or end up getting damaged and is a harrowing experience to walk on the shaky and broken footpath slabs. Many times we have complained to the authorities concerned to repair the footpath," said Anjaiyah, a Hawker.

However, the majority of the street vendors ended up complaining about the negligence of the administration and urged for new footpaths and few of them suggested the government to look for permanent spots for ganesh immerssion to avoid footpath issues.