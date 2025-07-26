Dash of glitz & glamour on display at Freshers’ Party in St. Francis

Hyderabad: The annual Freshers’ Party at St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet, was held on Friday with a vibrant “Disco Deewane” theme, welcoming its newest cohort with glitz and glamour. The eagerly anticipated Miss Fresher’s Contest 2025 was judged by notable Telugu film industry personalities and models, Deborah Doris Fell and Monica Arya Reddy.

The event commenced with a prayer song and a choir medley, setting a serene tone before the energy soared with captivating dance performances. Principal Professor Uma Joseph addressed the freshers, encouraging them to embrace new opportunities while cherishing the "old-world charm" reflective of the 70s and 80s culture that inspired the party's theme.

The Miss Fresher's contest saw 12 contestants vie for the crown across three rounds: a Ramp Walk, a Talent Round, and a decisive Question and Answer session. Contestants were assessed on their stage presence, confidence, charisma, talent, intelligence, and authenticity.

Ultimately, Shailaja Shanmukan from B.Com was crowned Miss Fresher 2024. Catherine Shah secured the 1st Runner-up title, with Krishitha Choudhary named 2nd Runner-up. Special awards included Sharanya Siddhi for Miss Talented, Tvisha Sha for Miss Best Dressed, and Aahana Misra for Miss Vivacious.

The judges lauded the high energy and talent displayed by all participants and performers. Beyond the competition, the day featured numerous activities designed to foster connections, build camaraderie, and introduce freshers to the array of opportunities available within the college community.