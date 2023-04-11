Dawat-e-Iftar at Chowmahalla Palace by Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on behalf of the Hyderabad city police on Monday hosted Dawat-e-Iftar at Chowmhalla Palace in Khilwath near Charminar.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, DGP Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and other officials participated in the Iftar party and greeted the participants.

The City Police welcomed a diverse group of government, civil society, and religious leaders to its annual interfaith Dawat-e-Iftar, an annual tradition marking the holy month of Ramzan.

Before the call to prayer marking the end of the Ramzan fast, City Police Commissioner CV Anand greeted guests and highlighted the prominence of the holy month which calls to come together to give charitably to the poor. "It is a time of generosity, reverence, and spiritual introspection," he said.

He recited the bandobast measures at Mosques, shopping areas during the month of Ramzan and commended the support and cooperation of the community to city police. Apart from senior bureaucrats, politicians, city police officers and over 2000 people from diverse faiths and backgrounds were part of the iftar reception.