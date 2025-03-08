Live
Dawat-e-Iftar held at Exhibition Grounds
Hyderabad: A grand Dawat-e-Iftar and dinner was hosted on Friday at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, by Mohammed Saleem, Ex-MLC and former Chairman of Telangana State Waqf Board. The event witnessed the presence of Former Home Minister & MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali, along with several Ulema, IAS, IPS officers, and distinguished personalities from different parts of Telangana.
Notable dignitaries in attendance included British Deputy High Commissioner of Hyderabad, Gareth Wynn, and Mustafa Furkan Albayrak, Commercial Attaché at the Turkish Consulate General in Mumbai.
The gathering emphasised communal harmony, brotherhood, and the significance of Ramzan.
