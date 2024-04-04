DCA seizes capsules for violation of price cap

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized ‘Itrahet-200’ capsules (itraconazole capsules BP 200 mg) manufactured by Hetero Healthcare Ltd during a raid conducted on Wednesday for violation of the ceiling price.

According to DCA, the product itraconazole capsules 200 mg, sold under the brand name ‘Itrahet-200 Capsules,’ is under price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, and its price should be in accordance with the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India. Hence, the DCA seized it for a price violation.

These capsules are manufactured by Hetero Healthcare Limited, AIIDC Industrial Growth Centre, Changsari, located at Sindhurighopa village, SilaSindhurighopa (Mouza), Kamrup district, Assam. It bears an MRP of Rs 286 for seven capsules on the product label, i.e., Rs 40.85 per capsule, which violates the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The ceiling price fixed by the Central Government, including the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), is Rs 22.12 for one capsule. Hence, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), including GST at 12 per cent, should not be more than Rs 24.77 for one capsule (MRP = ceiling price + GST). Hetero Healthcare Limited overpriced the product.

The firm charged an excess of Rs 112.61 for 7 capsules, said DCA DG, V B Kamalasan Reddy.