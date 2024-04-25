DCA seizes medicines with misleading advertisements

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims, stating that they treat 'heart diseases' and 'disorders of menstrual flow'.

According to the DCA, during a series of raids conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, officers seized two medicines making deceptive claims through advertisements. Drugs Inspector Goshamahal seized stocks of Unani medicine during a raid at a medical shop in Moazamjahi Market in Abids.

The medicine, 'Cardinol Joshanda', claimed to clear heart blockages. The raid was conducted based on input that it bore labels with misleading claims. The drug was manufactured by Ahmed & Company at Gaganpahad in Hyderabad.

In another raid, drug Inspectors detected Colinol-SPAS tablets (Mefenamic Acid and Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets IP), manufactured by Vivimed Laboratories Ltd, Uttarakhand. The label of the product claimed that it treats spasmodic dysmenorrhea and menstrual disorders. Stocks of this medicine were seized at a medical shop in Madhuranagar.

Further investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken in accordance with the law against all offenders.

Persons who engage in misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of specific diseases and disorders are subject to punishment under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment that may extend to six months, a fine, or both, said DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalsan Reddy.

In a separate raid, officials raided a quack's clinic and seized drugs stocked for sale in Yamanpalle village, located in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

K Narender was practicing medicine as a "rural medical practitioner" despite lacking the proper license. During the raid, DCA officials discovered substantial stocks of medicines on the premises without any drug license. As many as 29 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, and anti-ulcer drugs, were found stocked at the premises. Goods worth a total of Rs 26,800 were seized during the raid. During the raid, DCA officials detected several higher-generation 'antibiotic injections' at the clinic. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may lead to disastrous consequences for the health of the rural public, including the emergence of antimicrobial resistance.