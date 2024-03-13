DCA sleuths seize Ayurvedic medicine over misleading advertisement

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Drugs Control Administration detected an ayurvedic medicine ‘vatharin capsules being circulated in the market with misleading claim on its labels that it treats 'Rheumatism' (inflammation, stiffness, and pain in the joints or muscles), which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in publication of advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During the special raids carried out on March 11 and 12, officials from Drugs Control Administration, Nizamabad Zone detected ‘vatharin capsules’ manufactured by Sri Bhavani Pharmaceuticals & Distributors, 11-24-497/1, Keshava Colony, Pochamma Maidan, Warangal. The label of the product bears a misleading claim that it is for all Rheumatic & Inflammatory Disorders'.

The said ayurvedic medicine was detected by DCA officials at Bhagwathi Ayurveda Bhandar, Devi Road, Nizamabad. Stocks were seized during the raid. Advertisement of a medicine for treatment of ‘Rheumatism’ is prohibited under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

N Narasaiah, Assistant Director, Nizamabad, V Srikanth, Drugs Inspector and V Upender, Drugs Inspector, Jagtial are among the officers who carried out the raid. Persons, who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.