Live
- Tirupati: SVEEP activities to be intensified for voter awareness
- Retail inflation inches up to 5.09% in Feb
- Previous exports growth level this yr too: Goyal
- All is not well in YSRCP on Razole front
- Every rupee looted by YSRCP govt will be collected, says Ramesh
- Guj: Boat with Pak crew carrying drugs arrested
- Guntur: Corruption charge against minister
- Cong’s 2nd list for LS polls: Kamal Nath’s son to fight from Chhindwara
- ‘Think before you apply”: Mamata’s Citizenship Law alarm
- Technova-2024 at Sri Vishnu Engg College concludes
Just In
DCA sleuths seize Ayurvedic medicine over misleading advertisement
Hyderabad: Sleuths of Drugs Control Administration detected an ayurvedic medicine ‘vatharin capsules being circulated in the market with misleading...
Hyderabad: Sleuths of Drugs Control Administration detected an ayurvedic medicine ‘vatharin capsules being circulated in the market with misleading claim on its labels that it treats 'Rheumatism' (inflammation, stiffness, and pain in the joints or muscles), which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.
Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in publication of advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.
During the special raids carried out on March 11 and 12, officials from Drugs Control Administration, Nizamabad Zone detected ‘vatharin capsules’ manufactured by Sri Bhavani Pharmaceuticals & Distributors, 11-24-497/1, Keshava Colony, Pochamma Maidan, Warangal. The label of the product bears a misleading claim that it is for all Rheumatic & Inflammatory Disorders'.
The said ayurvedic medicine was detected by DCA officials at Bhagwathi Ayurveda Bhandar, Devi Road, Nizamabad. Stocks were seized during the raid. Advertisement of a medicine for treatment of ‘Rheumatism’ is prohibited under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.
N Narasaiah, Assistant Director, Nizamabad, V Srikanth, Drugs Inspector and V Upender, Drugs Inspector, Jagtial are among the officers who carried out the raid. Persons, who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.