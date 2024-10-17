DCP meets owners of lodges, hotels on precautions to be taken

Hyderabad: The Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, on Wednesday conducted a meeting with owners and managers of lodges and hotels located in the zone.

During the meeting, they were cautioned about the precautions needed to be taken as part of the regular running of establishments. In case of default resulting in detriment to public safety, strict action would be taken against the management.

Certain instructions were given at the meeting, including maintenance of the register of visitors on proper lines and submission of daily entries to the local SHO promptly.

Further, records of ID proof of persons staying at the lodge be filed at the premises for easy perusal. CCTV installation with backup is mandatory as per the Public Safety Act and must be comply with.

Any commercial event conducted on the premises must be informed to local police and necessary permission taken mandatorily by the management. They were also informed that if the premises were found being used for any illegal purposes, such as prostitution or drug peddling, the management would also be made liable. Additionally, they were advised to ensure the presence of sufficient security apparatus, such as DFMD/HHMD and guards, on the premises.

It was noted that recently a hotel under the Gopalapuram PS limits was used for conducting month-long large gatherings with participants from different States. Specifically, one participant of the gathering is the accused in the recent desecration of Muthyalamma temple. The police said the organiser of the event, Munawar Zama, had mobilised around 151 members and was claiming to hold English-speaking and personality development classes at the hotel. Over 50 rooms were rented out as part of accommodation for the congregation. The organiser and hotel management had taken no permissions nor informed the local authorities for holding the event. The police took the decision and suspended the trade license of Hotel Metropolis and sealed it, as per law by the concerned authorities. A case was registered at Gopalapuram against the organiser and the hotel management.