DCP Sneha Mehra holds meeting with fireworks vendors

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Diwali festival, South zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Sneha Mehra held a crucial coordination meeting with fireworks vendors and police officials at the zonal level. She emphasised the importance of implementing stringent surveillance and security measures to ensure that the celebrations proceed smoothly and to deter any potential illegal activities or incidents.

Additional DCP Sheikh Jahangir, along with ACPs, station house officers of the zone, and fireworks sellers, were present.

Addressing the gathering, Sneha Mehra said that the zonal officers would work in coordination to ensure that there are no mistakes during the Diwali festival and strict surveillance and security arrangements would be made to prevent any illegal activities. She advised the sellers to ensure that sales take place in a peaceful manner and in a safe environment.