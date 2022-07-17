Declare TS floods a national disaster: Revanth to Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy has demanded the Union government to declare the recent floods in Telangana as a national disaster.

In a letter to the Prime minister Narendra Modi, he said that the Telangana State has been hit by torrential rains and flash floods in the last few days. "The fact is that the recent extreme rainfall was unprecedented. The incessant rains disrupted public life and wreaked havoc, cutting off connectivity to thousands of villages and causing the death of number of people. Crops cultivated in 11 lakh acres have been completely damaged. State and National Highways in several places have been destroyed.

Connectivity and communication channels for several villages have been cut off due to severely damaged roads and cellular networks. Lack of access to food, drinking water and other essentials is causing huge public distress," he said.

Revanth also said that hundreds of ponds, lakes, streams, rivers, and reservoirs are overflowing and flooding towns and villages. Water in several reservoirs have reached alarming levels, creating a serious threat of submergence of many habitations.

Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jayashankhar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam are the worst-affected.

The heavy rains have also dealt a severe blow to farmers who had just sowed their crops, expecting a good monsoon, the Congress leader said.

Stating that there is an urgent need to declare the current situation in Telangana as a national disaster, Revanth urged the Prime Minister a National Disaster Response Force should be deployed immediately to alleviate the situation. Noting that the State government has not conducted estimation or enumeration of crop loss due to natural calamities for the last three years, he also urged the Centre to sen d a Central team to assess and estimate the crop loss. He demanded that the farmers should be given a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre and subsidies for seeds and input costs to re-cultivate crops.

Reddy said an immediate relief package of Rs 2000 crores must be provided by the Central government to be used for repair and reconstruction of roads and to reinstate supply of essential commodities to the public in the State .