Declining water level in Godavari River ahead of Pushkaralu cause of concern

Hyderabad: The state government's decision to sideline the Kaleshwaram project is likely to trigger a water crisis during the upcoming Saraswati Pushkaralu at Kaleshwaram, as water levels in the Godavari River have already declined and are expected to fall further by mid-May.

Endowments Department officials are concerned that the shortage of water in the Godavari may worsen during the 12-day Pushkaralu, scheduled to be held from May 15 to 26. Officials said there are currently no alternative arrangements to meet the water requirements for bathing and other rituals. Just as the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati converge at Prayagraj, the Godavari, Pranahita, and the subterranean Saraswati (Antarvahini) rivers meet at Kaleshwaram, forming a Triveni Sangam.

On Monday, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha instructed Endowments Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyyar and Commissioner Sridhar to expedite the creation of basic amenities for devotees, including the construction of bathing ghats, road widening, and other preparatory works for the Pushkaralu festival.

According to officials, when water is poured into the nostril holes of the Muktheshwara Linga, it flows through subterranean channels and merges with the Godavari. Experts suggest that had the government undertaken repairs to the Kaleshwaram project, the water levels could have been maintained, thereby averting the current crisis ahead of the Pushkaralu.

Expecting a large influx of pilgrims, the government has allocated ₹25 crore for the festival to ensure comprehensive arrangements. This includes the development of infrastructure such as ghats, roads, drainage systems, and other essential facilities. A team led by Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyyar recently visited Prayagraj to study the arrangements made during the Maha Kumbh Mela for reference.

During a recent review meeting, Surekha urged all departments to work in coordination to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the festival. She assured that the Saraswati Pushkaralu will be celebrated with grandeur, adding a spiritual glow to the state like never before.