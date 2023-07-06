Dedicated medical clinic for transgenders opened at Osmania hospital

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken an important step towards providing special medical services to transgenders. A dedicated clinic for transgenders has been launched at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. This clinic was thrown open for them since Wednesday.



Doctors who were trained in sensitization will provide the transgenders with various types of treatment in this clinic. Currently, the clinic is open only on Wednesdays from 9 am to 12 pm. The number of days will be increased in the coming days depending on the demand. On the other hand, the transgenders are expressing happiness over the establishment of a special clinic for them and they thanked Telangana Government for this initiative.