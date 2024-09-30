DEF celebrates International Week of Deaf People

Hyderabad: Deaf Enabled Foundation (DEF) celebrated the International Week of Deaf People at the CSI Wesley Engineering College at Secunderabad on Saturday. This celebration brought together the vibrant deaf community of Hyderabad as they showcased their rich culture and heritage through captivating performances of dance and drama.

The event would serve as a powerful reminder for the need for a more inclusive society that embraces the diverse capabilities and talents of every individual. On this momentous occasion, they announced the launch of the Sign Care initiative, in collaboration with the KIMS Foundation and Research Centre.

Sign Care is India’s first sign language-enabled telemedicine platform, specifically designed to provide accessible healthcare services to thousands of deaf individuals across the nation. This ground-breaking initiative would bridge the communication gap between healthcare providers and deaf patients, ensuring quality medical care for a community that often faces challenges in accessing essential health services.

Chairman of KIMS Foundation and Research Centre V Bhujanga Rao Vepakomma talked about the challenges plaguing the current healthcare system and how Sign Care would be a bringer of change in the field of medical sciences. Founder of DEF TKM Sandeep said, “We are proud to make quality medical facilities accessible to people staying in the remotest corners of our country through the help of technology.” Mr Hari Hara Kumar, general secretary of DEF and Ms Ramya Miryala, director and COO of DEF, spoke to the young deaf adults and emphasised the need for a healthy body and mind to build themselves a better future.