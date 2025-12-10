Defence Management College Celebrates 56th Raising Day

Hyderabad: The College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, celebrated its 56th Raising Day on Monday, with a series of events that reflected its enduring commitment to excellence in defence education and management. To commemorate the occasion, CDM, in collaboration with the Purple Pacers and Purple Pedallers clubs, organised a Raising Day Run and Cycling Event, which saw enthusiastic participation from officers, staff, and their families.The celebrations also included the valedictory ceremony of the Developing Responsible Citizens by Investing in Women Empowerment (DRIWE) programme, a certificate course conducted in partnership with Osmania University.

The initiative aims to foster leadership, entrepreneurship, social awareness, and empowerment among the spouses of officer trainees enrolled in the Higher Defence Management Course. Adding a cultural dimension to the festivities, the Indian Navy’s Band Symphony delivered a special performance, infusing the event with musical grandeur and patriotic spirit.

Established in 1970, CDM stands as a premier tri-service institution dedicated to higher defence management education. Its flagship programme, the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC), has played a pivotal role in enhancing organisational effectiveness across the Armed Forces by integrating modern management principles into defence planning and decision-making. Over the years, CDM has also trained more than 660 officers from friendly foreign nations, thereby strengthening global defence cooperation and promoting international understanding.

On this occasion, Commandant CDM, Major General G Srinivas extended his compliments to all ranks, civilian defence employees, and staff members. He reaffirmed the institution’s unwavering commitment to advancing defence management education in line with its guiding motto, “Victory Through Excellence.”