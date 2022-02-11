Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits BDL

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with senior officials of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) at Hyderabad on Thursday. The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of BDL, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), apprised the Minister about the progress of various ongoing projects of the company.

During the meeting, the CMD explained about initiatives being taken by the company towards achieving Atma Nirbharta in Defence. BDL, Director (Technical) NP Diwakar and Director (Production) P Radhakrishna were also present.

The company has an order book position of Rs 11,400 crore net, including the Konkurs-M contract signed earlier this month. It is expecting more orders, as approvals are at various stages in the Ministry of Defence.

The BDL, in addition to the domestic market, is also looking up to foreign customers to consolidate its order book and become a global exporter of weapon systems. The company has a well-established infrastructure and expertise to execute the orders from domestic and export markets and meet the delivery schedule.

The BDL has built up a strong in-house R&D division with talent drawn from premier institutions. The division is leveraging emerging technologies like AI to develop state-of-the-art weapons for the Armed Forces. The Missile Development group set up within the in-house R&D division is working on Next Generation Missile Programmes. The BDL has also signed MoUs/agreements with foreign OEMs and start-up companies to develop weapons of the next generation.