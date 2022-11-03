Defence officials, city police to inspect Cantt roads

Hyderabad: A joint physical inspection of the roads in the Cantonment area will be taken up by the Defence officials and the Hyderabad Police team to assess which roads could be opened for public commuting purposes and which ones were sensitive. The decision was taken during a meeting held on Wednesday between the Defence officials and Hyderabad police.

In the meeting it was decided that a joint physical inspection would be taken up on Thursday by the Colonel's team and the DCP North traffic's team of all the roads to see which road could be opened for public use and which ones were sensitive.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand said, "it is imperative that the needs of public convenience and free flow of traffic are balanced with the needs of security of the military and Defence establishments in the Cantonment area. More traffic personnel will be deployed on those roads, patrol cars and patrolling teams will be on duty to ensure the safety and security of the Defence personnel. He also requested civilians to be patient and not agitate or politicise this exercise being undertaken for finding a solution in an amicable atmosphere.

In view of the growing population and vehicular traffic, we are also ready to consider the aspect of public convenience and review our stand," said a senior officer of Defence wing, Hyderabad.