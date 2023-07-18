Deficit rainfall due to sins: Oracle

Hyderabad: The Oracle at the Shri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple, Lal Darwaza said that the present situation of deficit/delayed rainfall in the State was because of the sins committed and predicted good rains in the coming days.

The Oracle Erupala Anuradha invoked goddess and performed Rangam standing on a just-made mud pot at Shri Simhavahini Mahankali Mandiram on the concluding day of the Bonalu festival. The oracle said, “I am happy with the poojas offered by the devotees. It is my responsibility to ensure the safety of all.” On the question of delay in the rainfall, the oracle said this was because of the sins in the society. You will get what you do. If you do sins you will get punished and if you do ‘punya’ you will get succour,” said the oracle.

The oracle wanted devotees to offer Sakalu for the next five weeks after the end of Bonalu festival and also to take up Shanti Pooja and pasupukumkuma, which will do good for women.

There will be prosperity if saka comes from every household. She said that there will be abundant rains in the coming days.