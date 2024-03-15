Delay dogs Metro water tankers in parched areas of 'Hyderabad'

Hyderabad : Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) claimed that there would be no drinking water issues in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, as advance arrangements were being made to ensure sufficient supply.

However, the ground reality is quite different. HMWSSB has failed to meet the city's demand. Locals have complained about unreliable municipal water supply and delays in water tanker deliveries, especially in areas where there is a priority.

According to sources, there has been a high demand for water tankers in Old Hafeezpet, Izzatnagar, Nampally, Asif Nagar, IDA Jeedimetla, and Tolichowki. However, there have been many instances where, even after booking tankers, they have not been delivered on time, taking at least three days from the date of booking. Despite this, tankers have been diverted to affluent areas due to political pressure as the Lok Sabha polls approach, primarily to satisfy locals. The leaders are even paying extra money out of their own pockets to hire the tankers.

The locals have also alleged that every other day they see tankers in the lanes of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, and Hitech City, rather than in areas where there is a dire need for them. Additionally, due to the delayed delivery of HMWSSB tankers, residents are forced to rely on private tankers.

The HMWSSB domestic tanker costs Rs 500 for 5,000 liters of water and Rs 850 per 5KL for commercial use, whereas private water tankers are charging about Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 for the same.



“Despite HMWSSB claiming to meet the demand, tankers are being operated in two shifts, but this seems to be a false statement. It has been four days since we booked a tanker, but it still has not supplied water. Without any other option, we were forced to buy a mineral water can. When we contacted the concerned officials, they just informed us that the tanker would reach our area soon,” said Syed Mohammad of Old Hafeezpet.

“The saddest part is that in many slum areas, including Izzatnagar, HMWSSB supplies free tankers, but even those are not being delivered. Every year, during the peak summer, we are forced to depend on water tankers, but this time, due to the drying up of borewells, we started hiring tankers in February. However, after many follow-ups, the Water Board is sending tankers. We have also heard that tankers are being sent to the commercial sector instead of residential areas. If such practices continue, locals will face an acute shortage of water during the peak summer,” said Sai Teja, a social activist.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior officer from HMWSSB stated that every year, the demand for tankers begins at the end of March. However, this year, from the last week of January, there has been a huge demand for water tankers, reaching an all-time high. Presently, 580 water tankers are in operation at HMWSSB, supplying about 5 MGD (million gallons per day). To meet the additional demand this summer, the Water Board will be hiring private tankers wherever the demand is higher.